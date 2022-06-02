Police investigation closes Magdeleine high school for second day after possible armed threat

Send this page to someone via email

Magdeleine high school in La Prairie was closed Thursday as police investigated threats to the school.

The school cancelled classes for the second day in a row as a precaution as Roussillon police looked into a possible armed threat that was reported Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m, students reported seeing a student possibly armed outside the school on Taschereau Boulevard, according to Roussillon police spokesperson Patrick Gagné.

No arrests were made in the event and police have no suspects.

Gagné said investigators are trying to confirm reports a weapon was brought on school property and if a student was involved.

Police have spoken with a handful of students, Gagné said. More witnesses were expected to be interviewed Thursday to shed light on the events.

