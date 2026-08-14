Alberta delays new restrictions on flags in schools, national anthem mandate

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New provincial rules restricting which flags can be flown in Alberta schools and a mandate for playing the national anthem once a week are being delayed until later this year, the government says.

Also being delayed is a change that grants the education minister the power to name or rename public schools.

The new rules were expected to take effect on Sept. 1, in time for the school year.

They stem from a bill passed in the spring that Premier Danielle Smith’s government has said is meant to remove ideology from the classroom.

Other parts of the bill will still take effect come September, including a new student code of conduct prohibiting violence and a prohibition on school boards issuing statements or taking a position on political or social issues.

Also taking effect next month is a requirement that teachers present all subject matter in a neutral way. The provincial teachers’ union has said the move is “offensive” and that any implication that educators aren’t presenting the prescribed curriculum in a balanced way is unfair.

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A statement from Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides’ office on Friday said the government is still committed to implementing the rest of the changes, but that it doesn’t want to rush the process.

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“We are taking a thoughtful and measured approach to implementation to ensure these changes are introduced effectively and that education partners have the support they need to successfully transition to the new requirements,” the statement reads.

“We will continue to engage with stakeholders, communicate updated timelines, and provide the resources and guidance necessary to support implementation.”

The bill specifically required that only the Albertan and Canadian flags be flown or displayed on school property, but the government has said schools will be able to apply for special permission to display other flags.

The government has yet to say which flags it would grant permission for, leaving critics to question whether the province will outlaw the Pride flag in schools.

Alberta Teachers’ Association president Jason Schilling said in a statement Friday that teachers are among those questioning which flags will be barred, and are concerned it will mean students feel less included in their schools.

“Any approach must recognize the importance of belonging in schools and respect the diversity of Alberta’s school communities,” Schilling said.

“This delay should allow the government to consult meaningfully with education partners and provide clear guidance for policy implementation.”

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NDP education critic Amanda Chapman said the government was pushing a “half-baked policy” while ignoring real issues that need to be addressed in schools.

“The UCP has proven to Albertans that they don’t care about the real problems educators and families are facing: overcrowded classrooms and a lack of support for students,” Chapman said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2026.