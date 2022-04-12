Montreal police investigate sexual assault reported at Dollards-des-Ormeaux high school

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Police are investigating at least one reported case of alleged sexual assault between students in the Montreal West Island city of Dollards-des-Ormeaux.

The incident that was reported to local police a week ago, is said to have happened inside the hallways of Des Sources High School.

The identities of the students involved are protected as they are minors.

“The SPVM is investigating events that allegedly took place at Sources high school, in collaboration with school authorities,” said a statement from the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal.

The Marguerite-Bourgeoys Services Centre said in a statement that an act of sexual violence between a boy and a girl was reported several weeks ago to school management.

The incident, which was not described, was, as per school protocol, brought to the attention of authorities, “minutes after being informed,” the service centre said.

Both the Department of Youth Protection (DYP) and Montreal police are investigating and have spoken with the involved students and witnesses.

“The students who reported the facts to the management were encouraged to express themselves to the authorities in order to shed light on this case,” the school said.

The school has made support staff available to accompany and support the students in the ongoing process.

School officials reiterated that protocol in similar cases is always respected.

The boy accused in the incident has been suspended from school indefinitely and a decision on whether to reinstate him will be made at a later date.

Schools officials said they will fully cooperate in the ongoing investigation.