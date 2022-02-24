Menu

Crime

Brampton high school teacher charged with sexual assault

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 11:27 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say a 49-year-old teacher at a Brampton high school is facing sexual assault charges.

Police say the assaults occurred between November 2019 and October 2020.

Investigators allege 49-year-old Bentley Rattray, a resident of Hamilton, was employed as a teacher at a high school.

The name of the high school was not released.

Read more: 29-year-old man charged after woman sexually assaulted outside of Brampton home: police

Rattray is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Police are appealing for more information and any other victims to come forward.

