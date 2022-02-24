Brampton high school teacher charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 49-year-old teacher at a Brampton high school is facing sexual assault charges.

Police say the assaults occurred between November 2019 and October 2020.

Investigators allege 49-year-old Bentley Rattray, a resident of Hamilton, was employed as a teacher at a high school.

The name of the high school was not released.

Rattray is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Police are appealing for more information and any other victims to come forward.