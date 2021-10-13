29-year-old man charged after woman sexually assaulted outside of Brampton home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say an arrest has been made after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger outside of her Brampton home last week.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that the incident happened at 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, when the victim was in front of her residence in the area of Williams Parkway and Whitewash Way, near Chinguacousy Road.

The release said the woman was approached by an unknown male and sexually assaulted. The suspect then reportedly fled the area on foot.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Harpreet Bhullar, a Brampton resident, was charged on Saturday with one count of sexual assault and one count of mischief under $5,000.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims and are appealing to anyone who may recognize or may have had a similar encounter with the accused to contact the police,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.