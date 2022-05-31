Montreal elementary school teacher facing sex charges against child

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal elementary school teacher with the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île (CSSPI) was at the Montreal court house on Monday in connection with sex-related crimes on a minor.

Dominic Blanchette, 27, was charged with various offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, luring as well as charges related to child pornography.

Montreal police, who arrested Blanchette on Sunday, said the alleged crimes took place between Dec. 24 and May 27 and involved a child who is under 12.

In a written statement, a spokesperson for the CSSPI school board said it is taking the situation very seriously.

“The teacher in question was suspended as soon as we were informed of the accusations against him,” wrote lawyer Valérie Biron, CSSPI director of communications, in French.

“A police investigation is underway and we are offering our full cooperation.”

Biron added that parents and staff at the school where Blanchette taught were informed of the situation on Monday.

According to Biron, a team of professionals, including several psychologists and a sexologist, has been mobilized and is currently at the school to support students and staff members.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge took to social media earlier in the day on Tuesday expressing his dismay.

“The facts reported are serious and totally unacceptable,” he wrote.

Roberge went on to write that while the school board has suspended the individual, he had asked for his licence to be revoked.

Meanwhile, Montreal police are looking for other potential victims and note the accused has worked in various schools.

Anyone with information can communicate directly with investigators of the sexual assault division at 514-280-8502 or leave an anonymous tip with Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or online.

The Quebec Crown Prosecutor’s Office (DPCP) confirmed Blanchette was released with several conditions intended to protect the victim and prevent any potential future contacts with minors.

Blanchette cannot be in the physical presence of the victim and is forbidden from communicating with them as well.

He also is prohibited from being in a public park or a public area where one can bathe if there are people under the age of 16. That applies to daycares, schoolyards playground and community centres as well.

Blanchette is prohibited from working with minors, be it through paid work or volunteering, and cannot communicate with people under the age of 16 unless accompanied by responsible adult who is aware of the charges against him.

Blanchette is expected back in court on July 8.