Crime

Youth arrested following alleged threats to Montreal-area high school

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 1:15 pm
A police operation that was underway at Heritage Regional High School following threats, ended with the arrest of youth. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
A police operation that was underway at Heritage Regional High School following threats, ended with the arrest of youth. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

School activities were cancelled Monday at Heritage Regional High School in Saint-Hubert, on the south shore of Montreal, following what Longueuil police described as threatening comments directed at the school.

A police operation that was underway at the school Monday morning ended with the arrest of a minor before noon.

In a statement on Facebook, police said the majority of students were not at school at the time of the threat.

“At no time was the security of anyone at the school, or around the school compromised during this event,” the statement reads in French.

Read more: Heritage Regional High School lockdown ends with arrest in Chambly: Longueuil police

A spokesperson for the Longueuil police department confirmed to Global News that no on was injured.

The youth arrested is not a student at the school, police said.

He is expected to meet with investigators later in the day.

In a message posted on the school’s website, Principal Sujata Saha said classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday.

Read more: Jannaï Dopwell-Bailey laid to rest as calls to tackle rising Montreal crime continue

It was originally thought the alleged threat was made by a Heritage Student, Saha explained, adding that the school takes the issue of safety very seriously.

“We will continue to take action when a perceived threat to our school is reported to us. We understand that this may cause you concern, but we would rather err on the side of caution.”

Saha said students will be debriefed at the start of classes on Tuesday.

This is the second such incident at the school in just over a year.

Threats in Oct. 2020 prompted a lockdown at the school and also ended with the arrest of a minor.

