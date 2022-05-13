Menu

Crime

Investigators search for suspect after a vehicle was set on fire, police say

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 3:45 pm
Arson suspect Oshawa Eulalie Avenue James Street View image in full screen
Durham regional police say they are searching for a suspect after lighting a vehicle on fire in Oshawa. Durham regional police

Durham regional police say they are searching for a suspect after a vehicle was set on fire in Oshawa.

Investigators were called to the intersection of Eulalie Avenue and James Street at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more: 25-year-old son charged after mother injured in stabbing at Pickering home

According to police, a man set a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on fire.

He was last seen wearing a white or grey patterned sweater, blue jeans and black shoes, police said in a statement.

Read more: Men from Ontario, Florida killed in multi-vehicle collision in Cambridge

Investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact Durham police at 905-579-1520 ext. 2712 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

