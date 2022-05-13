Investigators search for suspect after a vehicle was set on fire, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Durham regional police say they are searching for a suspect after a vehicle was set on fire in Oshawa.

Investigators were called to the intersection of Eulalie Avenue and James Street at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man set a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on fire.

He was last seen wearing a white or grey patterned sweater, blue jeans and black shoes, police said in a statement.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact Durham police at 905-579-1520 ext. 2712 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

