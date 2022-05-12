25-year-old son charged after mother injured in stabbing at Pickering home

Durham Regional Police say a 25-year-old man has been charged after his mother was stabbed at a home in Pickering Wednesday morning.
Police said they responded to reports of a disturbance at around 8:20 a.m. in the area of Valley Ridge and Thicket crescents.
A middle-aged woman was found inside the home with life-threatening injuries, police said. She was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto.
Her son was then arrested at the home. He is facing a number of charges, including assault by choking, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Police did not reveal the accused’s identity.
