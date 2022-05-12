25-year-old son charged after mother injured in stabbing at Pickering home

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a 25-year-old man has been charged after his mother was stabbed at a home in Pickering Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of a disturbance at around 8:20 a.m. in the area of Valley Ridge and Thicket crescents.

A middle-aged woman was found inside the home with life-threatening injuries, police said. She was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Her son was then arrested at the home. He is facing a number of charges, including assault by choking, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police did not reveal the accused’s identity.

A 25-year-old male has been charged after a stabbing incident at a residence in Pickering on Wednesday morning. News Release – https://t.co/kfDMtB82Vi pic.twitter.com/Smc0za82hN — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 12, 2022

Advertisement