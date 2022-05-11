Woman critically injured after stabbing at Pickering home, son arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has critical injuries after a stabbing in Pickering Wednesday and her son has been arrested in connection with the incident, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called around 8 a.m. to a home on Copley Street, west of Altona Road and Twyn Rivers Drive.

Police said a middle-aged woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an altercation.

She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police said her son has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Charges have not been laid, though that could change, police said.

Officers are now canvassing the neighbourhood looking for any witnesses.

Police said there are no concerns for public safety.

— With files from Frazer Snowdon

Officers from @DRPSWestDiv have responded to a serious stabbing at a residential home near Valley Ridge Crescent and Thicket Crescent in Pickering. Female taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life threatening injuries. One male arrested. No public safety concerns at this time. pic.twitter.com/Rg1RnoiJXx — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 11, 2022