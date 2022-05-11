Woman critically injured after stabbing at Pickering home, son arrested: police

A woman has critical injuries after a stabbing in Pickering Wednesday and her son has been arrested in connection with the incident, police say.
Durham Regional Police said officers were called around 8 a.m. to a home on Copley Street, west of Altona Road and Twyn Rivers Drive.
Police said a middle-aged woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an altercation.
She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
Police said her son has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Charges have not been laid, though that could change, police said.
Trending Stories
Officers are now canvassing the neighbourhood looking for any witnesses.
Police said there are no concerns for public safety.
— With files from Frazer Snowdon
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments