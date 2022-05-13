Men from Ontario, Florida killed in multi-vehicle collision in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Florida and another from Pickering were killed as a result of a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge late Thursday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the crash occurred on Hespeler Road near Sheldon Drive at around 11:50 p.m.

Police say a Hyundai was headed north on Hespeler Road when the vehicle crossed the centre line and drive into a Toyota that was coming from the opposite direction. The Toyota the rolled over as a result of the collision.

A 51-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man from Pickering, who was a passenger in Hyundai, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man from Welland was taken to an out-of-region hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash as the northbound lanes of Hespeler Road were still closed as of 9 a.m. on Friday. The southbound lanes reopened at 7:30 a.m.

Police say anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.