Crime

2 more teens charged after air gun incident at Cambridge high school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 10:46 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two more teens have been charged after an air gun incident last week at a Cambridge high school.

According to police, officers were called to the school on Myers Road on May 5 after two teens were seen with an air gun that was fired at students standing outside of it. They then hopped into a vehicle and took off.

Read more: Police release images of man connected with stabbing in Cambridge

They say one student suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers tracked down a 17-year-old who was then charged with a multitude of crimes, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, and discharging an air gun with intent.

Read more: 2 officers injured during arrest, Cambridge teenager facing charges: police

At the time police also said that more charges were expected and on Wednesday, they announced that two 16-year-olds had also been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

