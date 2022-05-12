2 more teens charged after air gun incident at Cambridge high school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two more teens have been charged after an air gun incident last week at a Cambridge high school.

According to police, officers were called to the school on Myers Road on May 5 after two teens were seen with an air gun that was fired at students standing outside of it. They then hopped into a vehicle and took off.

They say one student suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers tracked down a 17-year-old who was then charged with a multitude of crimes, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, and discharging an air gun with intent.

At the time police also said that more charges were expected and on Wednesday, they announced that two 16-year-olds had also been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.