Crime

Police release images of man connected with stabbing in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 10:45 am
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the man in these photos. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the man in these photos. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Cambridge on Monday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the area around Main and Wellington streets in Galt after a stabbing had been reported outside of a business.

Read more: Altercation in Cambridge, Ont. leaves 4 officers and a dog injured: police

They say two men were involved in an altercation and one of the men was stabbed.

Police say a 27-year-old man was taken to an out-of-region hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 2 officers injured during arrest, Cambridge teenager facing charges: police

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

