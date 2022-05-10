Police release images of man connected with stabbing in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Cambridge on Monday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the area around Main and Wellington streets in Galt after a stabbing had been reported outside of a business.

They say two men were involved in an altercation and one of the men was stabbed.

Police say a 27-year-old man was taken to an out-of-region hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.