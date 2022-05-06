Menu

Crime

2 officers injured during arrest, Cambridge teenager facing charges: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 9:50 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a Cambridge teenager is facing several charges after two officers suffered minor injuries in a skirmish on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the area of Myers Road and Franklin Boulevard at around 6 p.m. for a report over concerns for an individual in the area.

Read more: 2 pharmacies in Kitchener robbed within 30-minute span on Thursday morning

Once officers located the 17-year-old female things, seem to take a turn.

“During an attempt to arrest her, the youth attempted to disarm the officers, bit them and kicked an officer in the face,” police said in a news release on Friday.

“The officers suffered minor injuries and were treated by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services on scene.”

The teenager has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and two counts of attempting to disarm a police officer.

Read more: Kitchener resident allegedly attacked after confronting car thief in driveway

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

Police are also asking for any witnesses or anyone who may have video, to call them at 519-570-9777.

