2 officers injured during arrest, Cambridge teenager facing charges: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a Cambridge teenager is facing several charges after two officers suffered minor injuries in a skirmish on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the area of Myers Road and Franklin Boulevard at around 6 p.m. for a report over concerns for an individual in the area.

Once officers located the 17-year-old female things, seem to take a turn.

“During an attempt to arrest her, the youth attempted to disarm the officers, bit them and kicked an officer in the face,” police said in a news release on Friday.

“The officers suffered minor injuries and were treated by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services on scene.”

The teenager has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and two counts of attempting to disarm a police officer.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

Police are also asking for any witnesses or anyone who may have video, to call them at 519-570-9777.

