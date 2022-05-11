1 in custody after gunfire reported in east London neighbourhood: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after gunfire was reported in an east London, Ont., neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Few details have been provided, but officers responded to the scene in the area of Edmonton Street and Hilton Avenue, southwest of Clarke Road and Dundas Street, around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a member of the public who reported what sounded like gunshots.

At the scene, police say they took one man into custody and recovered a weapon, adding that there were no physical injuries reported and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

No other information has been released by police, who ask those with information to contact them.

The incident is one of several gunfire-related incidents to be reported by police in the city in the last month and a half.

Incidents involving gunfire: March 26: Gunshots reported in the area of Oxford Street East and Richmond Street around 4:30 a.m. Police say evidence was located indicating that a gun had been fired.

March 30: Incident on Egerton Street sees 59-year-old sustain a gunshot wound and other injuries, police say. Man, 73, charged in the incident. The two knew each other, police said.

April 2: Gunshots reported being fired from a moving vehicle around 6:50 a.m. along Highbury Avenue north of Commissioners Road. A man driving southbound told police an occupant in a passing vehicle had fired a handgun twice, and again into the air as the vehicle continued onto the off-ramp. Two women, both 19, were later charged.

April 16: Gunshots reported at townhouse complex located at 253 Taylor St., southeast of Adelaide and Huron Streets, around 11 p.m. Several shell casings were located along with minor property damage, police say. Police believe the incident was targeted.

April 26: Report of altercation involving man with a gun around 2:15 a.m. near Richmond and Kent streets. Four, aged 19 and 20, later taken into custody, including one for the assault of an officer. Police believe the incident was targeted.

April 28: Report of disturbance around 2:30 a.m. near Richmond and Mill streets. Police locate no injured parties at the scene, but one man later attends hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick