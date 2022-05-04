More Manitoba homes flooded, more people leave Peguis First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Some 200 more people have left Peguis First Nation as floodwaters continue to threaten areas of Manitoba.

Chief Glenn Hudson says the Fisher River came up a little overnight and now appears to be stable, but the rise has left more homes surrounded by water or with water inside.

Read more: Flood woes continue in southern Manitoba after another wet weekend

More than 1,400 people have left the community since Saturday, with most of them staying in Winnipeg.

Many parts of the province are dealing with high water after a heavy winter snowfall and three spring storms in as many weeks.

0:53 Red River Floodway Opens Red River Floodway Opens – Apr 8, 2022

The Town of Arborg, southeast of Peguis, has closed off its main highway intersection due to flooding and has large pumps moving the water into the Icelandic River.

Story continues below advertisement

Further south, sections of the main highway between Winnipeg and the United States border have been closed, forcing drivers to take long detours around the swollen Red River.

In Peguis, those who stayed behind were using boats to ferry supplies and people home, as well as to fight a fire.

Read more: Manitoba floods continue to wreak havoc on communities across the province

“We even had a fire at one (trailer) because the heater underneath was flooded out and it shorted,” Hudson said Wednesday.

The weather was providing some relief.

After three days without precipitation, the Fisher River through Peguis appeared to have levelled off. About 15 kilometres upstream, the river had dropped about 20 centimetres, according to data from Environment Canada.

2:07 Evacuees wonder what’s next as massive flood hits Peguis Evacuees wonder what’s next as massive flood hits Peguis

But Peguis still had snow on the ground that was melting and adding to the river water coming from the south.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon federal Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said 100 ambassadors have been activated in Peguis through the First Nations Community Response, providing help with sandbagging, grocery delivery and other supports.

She said 25 pumps along with funding for additional pumps, trucks, trailers, light power generators, and shelter in place supports is also being provided.

“This is a very challenging time for Peguis First Nation and other communities as floods in Manitoba continue,” Hajdu said in the tweet.

View image in full screen Volunteers prepare sandbags during flooding in Peguis First Nation, Man., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

“We’ll continue to work with Peguis First Nation to ensure supports are in place now and help with planning for a safe return home.”

Story continues below advertisement

In Winnipeg and the Red River Valley, the water is not expected to crest until next week.

Already, the river has grown into a lake in some areas, covering rural roads and farmland.

But unlike Peguis, communities in the Red River Valley are protected by dikes and diversion channels that allow homes and businesses to stay dry.

–With files from Shane Gibson