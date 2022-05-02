Peguis First Nation residents evacuated after severe flooding, chief says

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Peguis First Nation were forced from their homes this weekend as the Fisher River encroached on their community, sending almost 1,000 residents to hotels in Winnipeg, Gimli and Selkirk until the water subsides.

Chief Glenn Hudson issued a mandatory evacuation order on Sunday after the river swelled due to ice jams. He said it’s one of the worst floods he’s ever seen in the community, and something that came out of nowhere.

“(Forecasters) had originally indicated no or limited flooding in the area, but I guess with the added precipitation, we’re experiencing floods at historic rates,” Hudson said.

“When you have rain coupled with snow that has occurred over a two-day period, along with a breach of a dike system south of us, that has contributed to those water levels that we’ve never seen before.”

So far, he said, the fate of some of the 480 or so homes affected by the water remains up in the air. The water levels, he said, appear to be higher than those in 2011 — the last time the community was evacuated.

“I know water has surrounded a lot of the homes and that’s something we need to assess as to whether they can be repaired or whether they’re lost completely.”

Hudson said he’s calling for immediate help from the federal government, and said flood strategies need to be part of a national commitment to addressing existing housing crises on First Nations.

— with files from The Canadian Press

