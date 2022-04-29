Menu

Lifestyle

Richmond Night Market back in full force for 1st time since 2019

By Elijah Polson Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 8:43 pm
Scenes from the Richmond Night Market in 2016 View image in full screen
The Richmond Night Market returns in full force after struggling to host the event in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. http://www.richmondnightmarket.com

The Richmond Night Market opens for its 2022 season Friday night, operating on its traditional schedule for the first time since 2019.

Founded in 2000, the Richmond Night Market has grown into the largest event of its kind in North America. While the event ran from mid-May to October in previous years, the COVID-19 pandemic altered recent attempts at hosting the festivities.

Click to play video: 'Richmond Night Market called ‘Best Asian food in North America’ by NY Times' Richmond Night Market called ‘Best Asian food in North America’ by NY Times
Richmond Night Market called ‘Best Asian food in North America’ by NY Times – Jun 5, 2018

The market ran on a reduced capacity and shortened schedule in 2021 from late-July to September. The 2020 version was outright cancelled, ruining what was supposed to be the event’s 20th anniversary.

Read more: Future of popular Richmond Night Market in jeopardy

This year, the event begins two weeks earlier than pre-pandemic editions of the market, while still running until October. With hundreds of vendors and thousands of attendees every week, Richmond Night Market organizers are hoping the event rebounds after a couple of down years.

The return of B.C.’s Tourism Events Program may help fund some of the market’s costs, with the government funding as much as $5 million to support events between this October to September 2023. Melanie Mark, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, is expected to make an appearance at the event’s opening Friday night.

The Richmond Night Market will be open Friday to Sunday from April 29 to October 10.

