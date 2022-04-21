Quinte West OPP arrest 2 for drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Belleville, Ont., and a man from Quinte West are facing multiple drug-related charges after a police investigation led to their arrests.

Police say on April 19 at 11:30 a.m. a vehicle was stopped on Victoria Avenue just west of Bertram Boulevard in Belleville.

During a search of the vehicle, police found suspected crystal methamphetamine, purple fentanyl and cocaine with a street value of approximately $18,000, in addition to approximately $1,000 cash.

Each individual now faces three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Both were held for a bail hearing on April 20.

