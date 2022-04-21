Quinte West OPP arrest 2 for drug trafficking

A woman from Belleville, Ont., and a man from Quinte West are facing multiple drug-related charges after a police investigation led to their arrests.
Police say on April 19 at 11:30 a.m. a vehicle was stopped on Victoria Avenue just west of Bertram Boulevard in Belleville.
During a search of the vehicle, police found suspected crystal methamphetamine, purple fentanyl and cocaine with a street value of approximately $18,000, in addition to approximately $1,000 cash.
Trending Stories
Each individual now faces three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.
Both were held for a bail hearing on April 20.
Loyalist Township council decides on W.J. Henderson pool
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments