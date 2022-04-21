Menu

Comments

Crime

Quinte West OPP arrest 2 for drug trafficking

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 10:08 am
Quinte West OPP have arrested two individuals for drug trafficking after an investigation led to their arrests. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP have arrested two individuals for drug trafficking after an investigation led to their arrests. OPP

A woman from Belleville, Ont., and a man from Quinte West are facing multiple drug-related charges after a police investigation led to their arrests.

Police say on April 19 at 11:30 a.m. a vehicle was stopped on Victoria Avenue just west of Bertram Boulevard in Belleville.

Read more: OPP investigating fatal ATV crash east of Kingston

During a search of the vehicle, police found suspected crystal methamphetamine, purple fentanyl and cocaine with a street value of approximately $18,000, in addition to approximately $1,000 cash.

Trending Stories

Each individual now faces three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Both were held for a bail hearing on April 20.

