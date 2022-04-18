OPP investigating fatal ATV crash east of Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened east of Kington Sunday evening.

Police said officers responded to a residential property on County Road 2 in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township after 8 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Police said 58-year-old Mark Vincent, a resident of the town, died at the scene.

There is no word on what may have caused the collision.

OPP said they are continuing to investigate and a post-mortem is being conducted.