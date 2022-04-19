Menu

Entertainment

Mac Miller death: Drug dealer sentenced to 11 years for role in fatal OD

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 11:02 am
Mac Miller performs at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on Oct. 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. View image in full screen
Mac Miller performs at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on Oct. 28, 2017 in Los Angeles. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Ryan Reavis has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for supplying the late Mac Miller with fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills that caused the rapper’s fatal overdose in 2018. Reavis pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.

Miller (legal name Malcolm James McCormick) died from “mixed drug toxicity” after consuming cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The rising rapper was 26 when he died and he had been open about his struggles with addiction.

Reavis’ sentence of 131 months (10 years and 11 months) was announced after prosecutors read a statement from Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers.

“My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world,” the statement read. “Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything — his life, plans, music, dreams.”

She mourned that Miller would not have taken the pills that ended his life if he had known they had fentanyl in them.

“He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there,” she wrote.

Reavis was one of three men who were charged in connection with Miller’s death. Prosecutors say Stephen Andrew Walter directed Reavis to deliver pills to Cameron James Pettit, who allegedly sold them to Miller.

In November 2021, Reavis and Walter pleaded guilty for their role in Miller’s death. Walter has not yet been sentenced but he has signed a plea agreement for 17 years in prison. Pettit has pleaded not guilty.

Reavis’ lawyer described the defendant as a heroin and opioid addict who used drug running to support his habit.

Trending Stories

Reavis addressed the court with remorse for the pain he caused.

“This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am,” Reavis said.

“My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.”

Click to play video: 'Mac Miller dead at 26' Mac Miller dead at 26

He claimed that he didn’t know the pills he provided were what caused the rapper’s death.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elia Herrera pushed back on his alleged lack of awareness and produced a text that the dealer sent nearly a year after Miller’s death. In it, Reavis is upset that an associate set up a deal for oxycodone pills known as “blues” with someone named “Jenny,” only for a man to show up instead.

“So ‘Jenny’ turned out to be a guy named jack that says he [sic] Jenny’s boyfriend. It was him I was talking to the entire time. No heads up, that s–t needs to be discussed before hand so I kno [sic] I’m not talking to a cop… People have been dying from fake blues left and right, you better believe law enforcement is using informants and undercover[s] to buy them on the street do [sic] they can start putting ppl in prison for life for selling fake pills,” the text from Reavis read.

In response to this evidence, Herrara said, “Defendant knew that people were dying from fake blues left and right. He knew that people were being put away in prison for life for dealing them. Defendant was not worried about people dying left and right. He was worried about getting caught.”

In addition to the nearly 11 years in prison, Reavis must also undergo three years of supervised release with drug testing.

When Miller died, he was about to kick off a tour for his album Swimming. He was posthumously nominated for his first Grammy for the album in December 2018.

Miller’s final album Circles, which he had been working on up until his death, was released in 2020 to widespread critical acclaim.

The album was completed by the artist’s collaborators, including producer Jon Brion.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
