Homicide team called to Surrey, B.C. after another shooting in the city

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Surrey, B.C., following a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 15200-block of 24 Avenue.

RCMP said when they arrived they found an injured 33-year-old man.

He was taken to the hospital but RCMP said due to the serious nature of his injuries, he is not expected to survive.

Based on initial information, RCMP said this does not appear to have been a random act.

Officers are still in the area gathering evidence.

1:30 B.C.’s police watchdog agency called in after fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey B.C.’s police watchdog agency called in after fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been a number of shootings in Surrey recently.

A man was shot and killed on Friday and a 40-year-old man has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Also on Friday morning, a man was shot and killed by police after they responded to an attempted armed robbery and a carjacking.

Last week Surrey RCMP say they received reports of shots fired in the 10700-block of City Parkway in Whalley around 1 p.m. Monday.

Evidence of a shooting, including bullet casings, were found in the street but no victims or suspects were located. RCMP said they found no evidence that anyone was hit by a bullet.

That shooting was the fourth reported shooting in the previous six days. The other three are believed to have been targeted attacks, killing one man and injuring two others.

RCMP are investigating possible ties between the series of shootings and the local drug trade, as well as the wider Lower Mainland gang conflict.