Man dead in police shooting after alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Surrey

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to Surrey, where a man died after being shot by police Friday morning.

Surrey RCMP said the shooting happened as police responded to an attempted armed robbery and a carjacking.

Mounties say the first call came in at 5:41 a.m., with reports of a man pulling a weapon on a woman as he tried to rob her in the 14400 block of 108 Avenue.

Police say a second call, this time carjacking involving a weapon, came in almost immediately afterward from a nearby location. Responding officers saw a vehicle speed away that matched the description of the one reported stolen.

Just after 7 a.m., police say officers engaged in an on-foot pursuit of a man matching the description of the suspect near 142A Street and 87A Avenue.

“During the course of the foot pursuit there was a confrontation and the police officer fired their weapon striking the man,” RCMP said in a media release.

“First-aid was provided and he was transported to hospital where he later died.”

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which probes all cases of serious injury or death involving police, was deployed, but has yet to release any information.

The area was closed to traffic for the investigation.

Surrey RCMP said it is continuing its own investigation of the events leading up to the shooting.

