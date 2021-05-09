Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police watchdog called to Ucluelet after woman shot during RCMP call

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 9, 2021 12:51 pm
The Independent Investigations Office has been called to Ucluelet for an officer-involved shooting. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office has been called to Ucluelet for an officer-involved shooting. Global News

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been called to Ucluelet, where a woman was shot during a police call for service.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says Ucluelet RCMP officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a man needing medical assistance in the Port Albion community just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Read more: Indigenous leaders call for transparency after police shooting death near Tofino

The IIO said when officers arrived at the home, they found a woman with a weapon.

“Shots were fired by the police officers,” the IIO said in a media release.

“The woman sustained gun shot wounds and was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. A male was also transported to hospital for treatment.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in B.C. man’s death following welfare check

No one else was hurt during the incident, according to the IIO.

Vancouver Island RCMP are investigating the original call to police, and the IIO says the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council has “also been engaged.”

The IIO is probing the actions of police. The agency’s mandate is to investigate any interaction with police that results in serious harm or death.

Click to play video: 'IIO called to police involved shooting in Chilliwack' IIO called to police involved shooting in Chilliwack
IIO called to police involved shooting in Chilliwack – Jan 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver Island tagIIO tagIndependent Investigations Office tagpolice-involved shooting tagUcluelet tagWoman Shot tagucluelet shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers