Police watchdog called to Ucluelet after woman shot during RCMP call

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been called to Ucluelet, where a woman was shot during a police call for service.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says Ucluelet RCMP officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a man needing medical assistance in the Port Albion community just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

The IIO said when officers arrived at the home, they found a woman with a weapon.

“Shots were fired by the police officers,” the IIO said in a media release.

“The woman sustained gun shot wounds and was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. A male was also transported to hospital for treatment.”

No one else was hurt during the incident, according to the IIO.

Vancouver Island RCMP are investigating the original call to police, and the IIO says the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council has “also been engaged.”

The IIO is probing the actions of police. The agency’s mandate is to investigate any interaction with police that results in serious harm or death.

