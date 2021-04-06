Menu

Crime

RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in B.C. man’s death following welfare check

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 4:51 pm
The IIO said there was no evidence that the officers' actions were responsible for the man's death. View image in full screen
The IIO said there was no evidence that the officers' actions were responsible for the man's death. Independent Investigations Office

A man who lived near Princeton did not die because of RCMP actions just prior to his death, according to a B.C. Independent Investigations Office report issued on Tuesday.

On March 13, RCMP were called to a home in the 2000-block of Princeton-Summerland Road for assistance.

The police watchdog said RCMP arrived to find a man and two women in the home.

A self-inflicted injury had resulted in the man’s death, according to the IIO.

Read more: Dog allegedly stolen while owner stepped inside restaurant to pick up food: Kelowna RCMP

As police had checked on the welfare of the man on two occasions in the two days prior to his death.

Story continues below advertisement

The IIO was called in to investigate whether RCMP action or inaction may have lead to his death.

“All evidence, including an audio recorded statement the man provided to police earlier the same day, was reviewed and confirms that at no point did the man exhibit any behaviour which would have caused police to believe he was a danger to himself,” said a release from the IIO.

The watchdog has determined police did not act negligently and their actions were reasonable in the circumstances.

If you are in crisis, you can call 310-6789 in B.C. to connect to your closest crisis centre.

Click to play video: 'Mental Health Monday: Seasonal affective disorder' Mental Health Monday: Seasonal affective disorder
Mental Health Monday: Seasonal affective disorder – Jan 4, 2021
