Crime

Dog allegedly stolen while owner stepped inside restaurant to pick up food: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 4:02 pm
Kelowna RCMP say Shayla the dog was reportedly tied to a tree while the owner went inside a restaurant to pick up some food. The incident happened Saturday evening, along the 1500 block of Banks Road. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP are seeking public help in locating a purloined pooch.

According to police, a man had taken his dog with him to go pick up some food from a restaurant along the 1500 block of Banks Road on Saturday evening, around 7 p.m.

Prior to the man entering the business to pick up the food, the dog was tied to a tree in front of the restaurant. Police say when the man came back outside, the dog was gone.

Read more: Allegedly stolen dogs located, now safely home, say Kelowna RCMP

“Witnesses reported that two yet-to-be-identified women in a black passenger car had stopped and allegedly stolen the dog,” said Kelowna RCMP.

The dog, who answers to the name Shayla, is described as an eight-pound, black and grey Havanese.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMPKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPstolen dogStolen Petbanks road

