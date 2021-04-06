Dog allegedly stolen while owner stepped inside restaurant to pick up food: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are seeking public help in locating a purloined pooch.

According to police, a man had taken his dog with him to go pick up some food from a restaurant along the 1500 block of Banks Road on Saturday evening, around 7 p.m.

Prior to the man entering the business to pick up the food, the dog was tied to a tree in front of the restaurant. Police say when the man came back outside, the dog was gone.

“Witnesses reported that two yet-to-be-identified women in a black passenger car had stopped and allegedly stolen the dog,” said Kelowna RCMP.

The dog, who answers to the name Shayla, is described as an eight-pound, black and grey Havanese.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

