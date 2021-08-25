Menu

Crime

IIO clears Vancouver police officers in shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 2:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Man dies following police-involved shooting in DTES' Man dies following police-involved shooting in DTES
A man has died following a police-involved shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Exclusive video obtained by Global News appears to show the interaction between the distressed victim and officers -- but doesn't tell the whole story. Andrea Macpherson reports. WARNING: Disturbing Content. – Jan 5, 2021

British Columbia’s police watchdog has cleared Vancouver officers in the fatal shooting of a man in the Downtown Eastside earlier this year.

A report released by the Independent Investigations Office says the officers’ use of force in the Jan. 5 shooting was “justified, necessary and proportionate” because “they had no choice.”

Read more: Man dies after being shot by police on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

It says officers responded to an early morning call from the Salvation Army, where a man who appeared to be drunk was banging on windows and had reportedly been seen carrying a sword.

Trending Stories

The report says the officers feared the man, who was not named by the oversight agency, would either stab them or one of the bystanders across the street.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver police officer, suspect injured in early-morning shooting

It says the officers were not carrying a stun gun and fired a total of five shots from their firearms from about three metres away.

The report says the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
