Vancouver police officer, suspect injured in early-morning shooting

A Vancouver police officer and a suspect were both sent to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting downtown.
Police were called around 5:30 a.m. to a building at Granville and Drake streets after receiving a report that a man was refusing to leave.
A physical altercation broke out between the man and the responding officer, police said, and shots were fired by the officer.
The 25-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police said the officer suffered serious injuries.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is now investigating the officer-involved shooting.
The suspect has now been released from the hospital and back into police custody.
