Crime

Vancouver police officer, suspect injured in early-morning shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 5:46 pm
Vancouver police said an officer was also injured Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Vancouver police said an officer was also injured Tuesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver police officer and a suspect were both sent to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting downtown.

Police were called around 5:30 a.m. to a building at Granville and Drake streets after receiving a report that a man was refusing to leave.

Read more: Watchdog calls for further probe after video shows Vancouver cop shoving man to the ground

A physical altercation broke out between the man and the responding officer, police said, and shots were fired by the officer.

Trending Stories

The 25-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police said the officer suffered serious injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is now investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The suspect has now been released from the hospital and back into police custody.

Click to play video: 'OPCC reopening investigation into actions of Vancouver police caught on camera pushing a man in the Downtown Eastside' OPCC reopening investigation into actions of Vancouver police caught on camera pushing a man in the Downtown Eastside
OPCC reopening investigation into actions of Vancouver police caught on camera pushing a man in the Downtown Eastside – Aug 9, 2021
