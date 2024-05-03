Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following assault: EPS

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating an assault that sent one person to hospital early Friday morning.

Officers were called to 118 Avenue and 90 Street around 6:30 a.m., where they found an unconscious man suffering from “significant injuries.”

First responders started lifesaving measures immediately. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody a few blocks away.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.