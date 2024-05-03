Menu

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following assault: EPS

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 5:35 pm
1 min read
Police are investigating an assault near 118 Avenue and 90 Street. View image in full screen
Police are investigating an assault near 118 Avenue and 90 Street. Global News
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating an assault that sent one person to hospital early Friday morning.

Officers were called to 118 Avenue and 90 Street around 6:30 a.m., where they found an unconscious man suffering from “significant injuries.”

First responders started lifesaving measures immediately. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody a few blocks away.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

