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Crime

Ottawa mayoral candidate charged for alleged death threats against Sutcliffe, Ford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2026 1:19 pm
1 min read
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford take part in a press conference at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, April 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford take part in a press conference at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, April 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
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Ottawa mayoral candidate Geoffrey Nicholas Griplas has been charged with harassment and threats to cause death related to online posts about Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

The Kingston Police say they were made aware of “concerning behavior and comments” made on Sept. 13.

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Griplas was arrested on Sept. 15 in Ottawa and has been charged with two counts each of criminal harassment and uttering death threats, along with several weapons-related offenses.

The accused has been returned to custody in Kingston, Ont., after a bail hearing and is due back in court on Sept. 21.

Griplas is listed as a certified candidate in Ottawa’s mayoral election under the name “Geoff Nicholas” and is one of 14 mayoral candidates.

Ottawa’s civic election is set to take place on Oct. 26.

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