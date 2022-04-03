Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Surrey shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 2:19 pm
Police have released photos of Surrey shooting victim Christopher Hartl as they seek witnesses in his death.
Police have released photos of Surrey shooting victim Christopher Hartl as they seek witnesses in his death. IHIT

A 40-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a Surrey shooting that left one man dead on Friday.

Police were called to the home in the 22600-block of 97 Avenue around 2:30 p.m., where they found 48-year-old Christopher Raymond Hartl suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died in hospital.

Read more: 2 arrested in Surrey shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries: RCMP

On Saturday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released photos of Hartl in an effort to find additional witnesses.

At the time of the shooting, Surrey RCMP said two suspects had been arrested after fleeing the scene on bicycles.

Trending Stories

On Saturday, IHIT said evidence at the crime scene led them to another home in Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man dead in police shooting after alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Surrey

Darren Ellis Scott has since charged in the killing. IHIT said it does not believe the shooting was linked to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting' Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagHomicide tagSecond Degree Murder tagIHIT tagFatal Shooting tagSurrey shooting tagIntegrated Homicide Investigation Team tagMurder Charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers