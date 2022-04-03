Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Surrey shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a Surrey shooting that left one man dead on Friday.

Police were called to the home in the 22600-block of 97 Avenue around 2:30 p.m., where they found 48-year-old Christopher Raymond Hartl suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died in hospital.

On Saturday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released photos of Hartl in an effort to find additional witnesses.

At the time of the shooting, Surrey RCMP said two suspects had been arrested after fleeing the scene on bicycles.

On Saturday, IHIT said evidence at the crime scene led them to another home in Surrey.

Darren Ellis Scott has since charged in the killing. IHIT said it does not believe the shooting was linked to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.