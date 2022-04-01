Menu

Crime

2 arrested in Surrey shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 9:33 pm
Police and paramedics respond to a shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police and paramedics respond to a shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on Friday afternoon. Shane MacKichan

Surrey RCMP says it has arrested two people in a Friday shooting that left a 48-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a home in the 12600-block of 97 Avenue in the Whalley neighbourhood around 2:30 p.m.

Read more: Man dead in police shooting after alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Surrey

Mounties said two suspects fled the scene on bikes.

Police from a variety of units flooded the area and were able to locate the suspects quickly with the help of the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter, RCMP said.

Trending Stories

The victim remains in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Two people hurt in Fraser Heights shooting Tuesday night
Two people hurt in Fraser Heights shooting Tuesday night – Feb 9, 2022

 

