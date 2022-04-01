2 arrested in Surrey shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries: RCMP

Surrey RCMP says it has arrested two people in a Friday shooting that left a 48-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to a home in the 12600-block of 97 Avenue in the Whalley neighbourhood around 2:30 p.m.
Mounties said two suspects fled the scene on bikes.
Police from a variety of units flooded the area and were able to locate the suspects quickly with the help of the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter, RCMP said.
The victim remains in hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
