2 arrested in Surrey shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries: RCMP

Surrey RCMP says it has arrested two people in a Friday shooting that left a 48-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a home in the 12600-block of 97 Avenue in the Whalley neighbourhood around 2:30 p.m.

Mounties said two suspects fled the scene on bikes.

Police from a variety of units flooded the area and were able to locate the suspects quickly with the help of the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter, RCMP said.

The victim remains in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

