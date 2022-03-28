Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP investigate more gunfire in Whalley amid string of targeted shootings

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 9:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Alarming increase in number of Lower Mainland shootings this past week, particularly in residential areas.' Alarming increase in number of Lower Mainland shootings this past week, particularly in residential areas.
Surrey RCMP are investigating more gunfire in the city that has been rocked by a series of targeted shootings over the past week.

Police say they received reports of shots fired in the 10700-block of City Parkway in Whalley around 1 p.m. Monday.

Evidence of a shooting, including bullet casings, were found in the street but no victims or suspects were located. RCMP said they found no evidence that anyone was hit by a bullet.

A suspect vehicle has been identified as a red Kia Optima with B.C. license plate number KE0 43M, which police say has been reported stolen. It was last seen heading northbound on City Parkway.

No motive has been identified in the shooting.

Surrey RCMP say Monday’s gunfire was the fourth reported shooting in the past six days. The other three are believed to have been targeted attacks, killing one man and injuring two others.

RCMP are investigating possible ties between the series of shootings and the local drug trade, as well as the wider Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Meanwhile, RCMP are asking the public to be extra vigilant amid the uptick in gun violence, and to report any suspicious activity — including possible drug trafficking and unknown vehicles idling for long hours — to police.

Anyone with information about Monday’s shooting or any of the other recent incidents is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

