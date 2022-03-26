Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in hospital after shooting that was targeted, gang related: Surrey RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 1:29 pm
RCMP at the scene of a targeted shooting in Surrey on Friday. View image in full screen
RCMP at the scene of a targeted shooting in Surrey on Friday. Shane MacKichan

Surrey RCMP say a man was hospitalized in the city’s latest targeted shooting on Friday night.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired near 13303 Central Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

Read more: Foul play suspected after man dies from injuries in Langley Hotel: IHIT

Shortly afterwards, a man turned up at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting was both targeted and linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Trending Stories

Read more: Surrey RCMP officers investigating another shooting believed to be targeted

Anyone with information or video shot in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting' Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting
Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting – Mar 16, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagSurrey tagSurrey RCMP tagLower Mainland tagSurrey crime tagSurrey shooting tagGang tagtargeted shooting tagLower Mainland gang conflict tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers