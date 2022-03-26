Man in hospital after shooting that was targeted, gang related: Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say a man was hospitalized in the city’s latest targeted shooting on Friday night.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired near 13303 Central Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

Shortly afterwards, a man turned up at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting was both targeted and linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

