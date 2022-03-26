Foul play suspected after man dies from injuries in Langley Hotel: IHIT

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called to the Highway Hotel in Langley after a man was discovered with life-threatening injuries Friday evening.

Langley RCMP was called to the scene at 8:50 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive man.

Mounties say the man appeared to be in medical distress when they arrived and found he had serious injuries.

He died from his injuries while being treated by paramedics.

Foul play is suspected and the area was taped off to the public.

The BC Coroners Service, IHIT, and Langley RCMP are all investigating the incident.

Police have yet to speak to the nature of the man’s injuries or whether the incident is related to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

