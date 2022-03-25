Surrey RCMP officers investigating another shooting believed to be targeted

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating another shooting in the city.
On Thursday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 12600-block of 72 Street at 7:17 p.m.
Police said they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and “evidence consistent with a shooting.”
The man was taken to the hospital and officers said it appears this was a targeted incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca
