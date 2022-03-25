Surrey RCMP officers investigating another shooting believed to be targeted

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating another shooting in the city.

On Thursday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 12600-block of 72 Street at 7:17 p.m.

Police said they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and “evidence consistent with a shooting.”

The man was taken to the hospital and officers said it appears this was a targeted incident.

1:02 Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting – Mar 16, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca