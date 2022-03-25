Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP officers investigating another shooting believed to be targeted

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 12:28 pm
Police tape is shown at a crime scene in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown at a crime scene in this file photo. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating another shooting in the city.

On Thursday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 12600-block of 72 Street at 7:17 p.m.

Police said they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and “evidence consistent with a shooting.”

The man was taken to the hospital and officers said it appears this was a targeted incident.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting' Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting
Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting – Mar 16, 2022

Read more: Teen targeted at Guildford home in latest Surrey, B.C. gunfire

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

