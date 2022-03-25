Menu

Crime

Homicide team deployed to Surrey after man found dead in Newton alley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 6:27 pm
Homicide investigators have taken conduct of a case in Surrey, after a man was found dead in an alley Friday morning. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators have taken conduct of a case in Surrey, after a man was found dead in an alley Friday morning. File/Global News

Homicide investigators were called to Surrey, B.C., on Friday, where a man was found dead in an alley.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the 13000 block of 64 Avenue around 7:45 a.m., for reports of a person sleeping in the alleyway.

When officers arrived, they determined the man was dead.

Surrey RCMP officers investigating another shooting believed to be targeted

Police and a coroner deployed to the scene declared the death suspicious, and the file was transferred to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More to come…

IHIT investigating after man killed in Abbotsford shooting
