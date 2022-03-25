Homicide team deployed to Surrey after man found dead in Newton alley

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators were called to Surrey, B.C., on Friday, where a man was found dead in an alley.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the 13000 block of 64 Avenue around 7:45 a.m., for reports of a person sleeping in the alleyway.

When officers arrived, they determined the man was dead.

Police and a coroner deployed to the scene declared the death suspicious, and the file was transferred to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More to come…

