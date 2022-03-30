Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg Transit launches new app for trip planning, schedule information

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 2:26 pm
Winnipeg Transit app is seen. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Transit has launched a new app that aims to make trip planning and looking up schedules easier. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg Transit aims to make planning trips and looking up schedules easier with a new app.

The app provides information in both French and English and is now available for download through the App Store and Google Play and can also be accessed using web browsers.

The city says users who choose to log into the app will be able to save their trip settings, including their favourite stops and routes.

“This vital passenger information will now be available in French, bringing this service in line with French language service expectations, particularly benefitting French-speaking New Canadians,” Coun. Matt Allard, chair of the city’s infrastructure and public works committee, said in a release.

Trending Stories
“We continue to develop and improve this tool to better serve transit users in the 21st century and take advantage of the power and potential of this technology.”

The city says users can provide feedback on the app until May 30 to help improve functions. After that, the app will replace currently available schedule information tools, including BUSguide and others available on transit’s website.

