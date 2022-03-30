Winnipeg Transit launches new app for trip planning, schedule information

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Transit aims to make planning trips and looking up schedules easier with a new app.

The app provides information in both French and English and is now available for download through the App Store and Google Play and can also be accessed using web browsers.

The city says users who choose to log into the app will be able to save their trip settings, including their favourite stops and routes.

0:21 Winnipeg Transit fares increasing in 2022 Winnipeg Transit fares increasing in 2022 – Dec 17, 2021

“This vital passenger information will now be available in French, bringing this service in line with French language service expectations, particularly benefitting French-speaking New Canadians,” Coun. Matt Allard, chair of the city’s infrastructure and public works committee, said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg Transit set to install emergency safety signals on city buses

“We continue to develop and improve this tool to better serve transit users in the 21st century and take advantage of the power and potential of this technology.”

The city says users can provide feedback on the app until May 30 to help improve functions. After that, the app will replace currently available schedule information tools, including BUSguide and others available on transit’s website.