Winnipeg Transit set to install emergency safety signals on city buses

Winnipeg Transit will be installing new emergency safety signals on all of its buses by Dec. 15.

The systems will give drivers the ability to signal the public outside the bus that emergency help is needed, as well as alert the Transit Control Centre.

When the signal is on, the bus signs will say “Emergency Call 911” and “Do Not Board Bus.”

The signal system, which cost Winnipeg Transit $9,100 to develop and install, included consultations with the city’s transit advisory committee, as well as Winnipeg police and transit union representatives.

