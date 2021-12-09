Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg Transit set to install emergency safety signals on city buses

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 3:02 pm
Winnipeg Transit is installing new emergency signals. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Transit is installing new emergency signals. Global News / Matt Purchase

Winnipeg Transit will be installing new emergency safety signals on all of its buses by Dec. 15.

The systems will give drivers the ability to signal the public outside the bus that emergency help is needed, as well as alert the Transit Control Centre.

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested for grocery store nudity, threatening bus driver

When the signal is on, the bus signs will say “Emergency Call 911” and “Do Not Board Bus.”

Trending Stories

The signal system, which cost Winnipeg Transit $9,100 to develop and install, included consultations with the city’s transit advisory committee, as well as Winnipeg police and transit union representatives.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg bus riders react to recent violence' Winnipeg bus riders react to recent violence
Winnipeg bus riders react to recent violence – Sep 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagCity of Winnipeg tagWinnipeg Transit tagBus Safety tagbus emergency tagemergency safety signals tagsafety signals tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers