Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested for grocery store nudity, threatening bus driver

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 2:06 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service badge.
A Winnipeg Police Service badge. John Woods / The Canadian Press

A Winnipeg man is in custody after exposing himself at a grocery store and threatening a bus driver, police said.

Officers were called to the store, in the 1000 block of Gateway Road, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, where they said the suspect was stealing items before he exposed himself, urinated on items in the store, and took off.

Read more: Winnipeg man busted for series of nude arsons

He later boarded a bus and threatened to assault the driver, police said. The bus stopped at Main Street and Margaret Avenue, and the driver and passengers safely got off while the man refused to leave.

Trending Stories

Police were able to arrest the man, 41, and charge him with an indecent act, uttering threats, two counts of mischief, and theft under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg bus riders react to recent violence' Winnipeg bus riders react to recent violence
Winnipeg bus riders react to recent violence – Sep 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagTheft tagWinnipeg Police Service tagUttering Threats tagcrime in winnipeg tagIndecent Exposure taggrocery store theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers