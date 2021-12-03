Winnipeg man arrested for grocery store nudity, threatening bus driver

A Winnipeg man is in custody after exposing himself at a grocery store and threatening a bus driver, police said.
Officers were called to the store, in the 1000 block of Gateway Road, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, where they said the suspect was stealing items before he exposed himself, urinated on items in the store, and took off.
He later boarded a bus and threatened to assault the driver, police said. The bus stopped at Main Street and Margaret Avenue, and the driver and passengers safely got off while the man refused to leave.
Police were able to arrest the man, 41, and charge him with an indecent act, uttering threats, two counts of mischief, and theft under $5,000.
