Winnipeg man busted for series of nude arsons

The investigation into a firebug connected to a series of arsons last week had an unusual element for Winnipeg police: their suspect was apparently pants-free on each occasion.

A 24-year-old man was initially arrested for a pair of incidents on Saturday, in which a suspect attempted to set a vehicle on fire and then set a nearby townhouse ablaze.

The man was charged with three counts of arson: disregard for human life, as well as arson: damage to property.

On Tuesday, police added a new wrinkle: their suspect has now been charged with another arson to a Pritchard Avenue home… and he was apparently bottomless while committing each of the offences, adding a nudity and indecent exposure charge to his growing list of offences.

Winnipeg police Cst. Rob Carver confirmed to Global News that each of the incidents occurred while the suspect was “sans pant,” and the nudity charge is a new one even for veteran officers.

“He was roaming around with nothing but, apparently, a too-short t-shirt on,” Carver said.

“Even the guys who did the arrest… none of us remember laying nudity charges (before). I had to confirm it was a criminal charge — it is.”

