Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man busted for series of nude arsons

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 4:34 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

The investigation into a firebug connected to a series of arsons last week had an unusual element for Winnipeg police: their suspect was apparently pants-free on each occasion.

A 24-year-old man was initially arrested for a pair of incidents on Saturday, in which a suspect attempted to set a vehicle on fire and then set a nearby townhouse ablaze.

The man was charged with three counts of arson: disregard for human life, as well as arson: damage to property.

Read more: Winnipeg cops charge suspect in million-dollar auto shop arson

On Tuesday, police added a new wrinkle: their suspect has now been charged with another arson to a Pritchard Avenue home… and he was apparently bottomless while committing each of the offences, adding a nudity and indecent exposure charge to his growing list of offences.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg police Cst. Rob Carver confirmed to Global News that each of the incidents occurred while the suspect was “sans pant,” and the nudity charge is a new one even for veteran officers.

“He was roaming around with nothing but, apparently, a too-short t-shirt on,” Carver said.

“Even the guys who did the arrest… none of us remember laying nudity charges (before). I had to confirm it was a criminal charge — it is.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg officials provide details after naked man drives stolen ambulance into cultural centre' Winnipeg officials provide details after naked man drives stolen ambulance into cultural centre
Winnipeg officials provide details after naked man drives stolen ambulance into cultural centre – May 29, 2020

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagArson tagIndecent Exposure tagcrime in winnipeg tagcrime in Manitoba tagPublic Nudity tagnude arsonist tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers