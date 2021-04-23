Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops charge suspect in million-dollar auto shop arson

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 3:24 pm
The scene of a 2020 fire in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard. View image in full screen
The scene of a 2020 fire in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard. Kevin Hirschfield / Global News

A 41-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a pair of arson charges after police arrested him Thursday in connection with a devastating February 2020 fire at Henry’s Provencher Autobody and Frameworks.

The blaze, which took place on the night of Feb. 20 last year, saw a Provencher Boulevard auto business and several vehicles completely destroyed, with more than $1 million in damages.

Read more: Fire crews mop up auto shop blaze on Provencher

Police said their investigation determined the fire was suspicious, and believed to be arson for fraudulent monetary gain.

The suspect, who has been released on an undertaking, is facing charges of arson causing damage to property and arson for fraudulent purposes.

Click to play video: 'Massive fire breaks out at Provencher Boulevard auto shop' Massive fire breaks out at Provencher Boulevard auto shop
Massive fire breaks out at Provencher Boulevard auto shop – Feb 21, 2020
