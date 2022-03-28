Halifax police ID homicide victim as 20-year-old Keezondre Kentrez Smith

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of a shooting that occurred on Saturday in downtown Halifax has been identified as 20-year-old Keezondre Kentrez Smith.

Halifax Regional Police said in a Monday release that his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said officers responded to a weapons call in the 1600 block of Hollis Street at 3:49 a.m.

“Upon arriving on scene, officers located a man in his twenties who had been shot,” a Saturday release said. “The man was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Early afternoon Monday, police said they do not believe this was a random incident.

According to a Facebook post by Halifax Prep, a basketball program in Spryfield, Smith is described as “the guy that lights a room up by his presence and his undeniable humour.”

“He was kind, and you could always talk to him about anything,” the post read.

In the Monday release, Halifax police said the investigation is in preliminary stages, and asks anyone with information to contact them.

“Our thoughts are with Keezondre’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” police said.

This was the third homicide in the Halifax area this month, and came just over a week after another fatal shooting.

In the early hours of March 18, Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw, 25, was fatally shot in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street. Police continue to search for suspects and are asking anyone with information or video of the area at that time to come forward.

And the evening of March 4, 32-year-old Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay was found dead in a home in Dartmouth. Police have charged John Edward Adams, 36, with second-degree murder in that case.

— With files from Alex Cooke.