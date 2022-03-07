Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police have laid a murder charge in the death of Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay, who was found dead in a home in Dartmouth Friday night.

On Monday, Halifax Regional Police said in a release that they have charged John Edward Adams, 36, with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

“Police are not looking for any other suspects and do not believe that this was a random incident,” the release said.

Officers were dispatched to an Elmwood Avenue residence in Dartmouth late Friday night to investigate a report of an injured man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was done on Saturday by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, which police say ruled the death a homicide. The cause of death was not released, however, police identified the deceased as Lindsay, who was 32.

Police said on Sunday that they had a suspect in custody, but did not release a name or charges at the time.