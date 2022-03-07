Menu

Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 11:05 am
A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is seen on Elmwood Avenue in Dartmouth. A man has been charged with murder in the death of Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay, 32. View image in full screen
A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is seen on Elmwood Avenue in Dartmouth. A man has been charged with murder in the death of Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay, 32. Callum Smith

Police have laid a murder charge in the death of Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay, who was found dead in a home in Dartmouth Friday night.

On Monday, Halifax Regional Police said in a release that they have charged John Edward Adams, 36, with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

Read more: Halifax police arrest suspect in Dartmouth homicide case

“Police are not looking for any other suspects and do not believe that this was a random incident,” the release said.

Officers were dispatched to an Elmwood Avenue residence in Dartmouth late Friday night to investigate a report of an injured man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth, N.S.

An autopsy was done on Saturday by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, which police say ruled the death a homicide. The cause of death was not released, however, police identified the deceased as Lindsay, who was 32.

Police said on Sunday that they had a suspect in custody, but did not release a name or charges at the time.

