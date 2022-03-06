Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police arrest suspect in Dartmouth homicide case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2022 8:57 am
Police have ruled a suspicious death in Dartmouth a homicide, and have identified the victim. Halifax Regional Police officers were called to a residence on Elmwood Avenue on Friday night. View image in full screen
Police have ruled a suspicious death in Dartmouth a homicide, and have identified the victim. Halifax Regional Police officers were called to a residence on Elmwood Avenue on Friday night. Callum Smith

Halifax Regional Police say a suspect has been arrested in a weekend homicide.

They say officers were dispatched to an Elmwood Ave. residence in Dartmouth late Friday night to investigate a suspicious death.

Read more: Police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth, N.S.

An autopsy was done on Saturday by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, who police say ruled the death a homicide.

Trending Stories

Cause of death was not released, however, police identified the deceased as 32-year-old Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay of Dartmouth.

Police say they have a suspect in custody, though they did not release the person’s name or any information about charges.

Investigators say they do not believe this was a random incident and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 6, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Dartmouth Homicide tagDartmouth Suspicious Death tagDartmouth homicide investigation tagElmwood Avenue Dartmouth tagElmwood Avenue homicide tagHalifax Regional Police homicide tagRyan Charles Patrick Lindsay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers