Halifax police arrest suspect in Dartmouth homicide case

Halifax Regional Police say a suspect has been arrested in a weekend homicide.

They say officers were dispatched to an Elmwood Ave. residence in Dartmouth late Friday night to investigate a suspicious death.

An autopsy was done on Saturday by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, who police say ruled the death a homicide.

Cause of death was not released, however, police identified the deceased as 32-year-old Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay of Dartmouth.

Police say they have a suspect in custody, though they did not release the person’s name or any information about charges.

Investigators say they do not believe this was a random incident and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 6, 2022.