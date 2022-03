Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police said that around 11:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a report of an injured man at an Elmwood Avenue residence.

“Officers located the man and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” read a release.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available.

