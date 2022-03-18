Halifax Regional Police investigate morning shooting on Gottingen Street

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they’re investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a call of a weapons complaint at approximately 2:35 a.m. Friday. Police say they located a man in his 20s suffering from injuries consistent with being shot.

In an email to Global News just after 4 a.m., police say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

Read more: Police watchdog says Nova Scotia RCMP officer faces two assault charges

The man was transported to the hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

The area of Gottingen between Cunard Street and Cornwallis Street was closed to all traffic while police continue their preliminary investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020, or people can provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

More to come…