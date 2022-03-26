Police investigate homicide in downtown Halifax, man in 20s dead

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a homicide that took place in Halifax early Saturday morning.

In a release, police say officers responded to a weapons call in the 1600 block of Hollis Street at 3:49 a.m.

“Upon arriving on scene, officers located a man in his twenties who had been shot,” it said. “The man was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

As of 11 a.m., investigators remained on scene and several officers could be seen outside of The Maple, an apartment building in the area.

Nearby grocery store Arthur’s Urban Market said on Facebook that it would be closed until further notice due to “unforeseen circumstances” as police have blocked off the area.

Police urge people to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Anyone with information, including video from the area, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

This homicide comes just over a week after another fatal shooting in Halifax. In the early hours of March 18, a man in his 20s was fatally shot in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street.