Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police looking for cell phone videos taken in aftermath of fatal shooting

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 12:21 pm
Halifax Regional Police on scene of an early morning shooting on Gottingen Street. View image in full screen
Police say they are looking for videos taken immediately after the shooting, as well as inside the nightclub around the time of the crime. Global News

Police in Halifax are asking people who took cell phone videos in the aftermath of a fatal shooting on Gottingen Street last week to come forward to help with the homicide investigation.

Just after 2:30 a.m. last Friday, police responded to the 2100 bock of Gottingen Street near The Den nightclub. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw, 25, who had been shot.

Read more: Halifax police investigate homicide after fatal shooting on Gottingen Street

Bradshaw was taken to hospital where he later died. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled his death a homicide.

Trending Stories

“Police are aware that there were people in the area at the time of Treyvhon’s murder who have information on what occurred,” Halifax Regional Police wrote in a news release issued on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are asking them to do the right thing and come forward to police with what they know.”

Specifically, police said they know people in the area were taking cell phone videos “immediately after the shooting.” Investigators are looking to see those videos, as well as any videos or photos taken inside The Den nightclub between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.

“What may seem insignificant could be a valuable piece of information for investigators,” police noted.

Police went on to thank those who have “already done their part” to help solve the murder by sharing information with police.

Any tips can be shared by calling police at 902-490-5020.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Shooting tagHalifax Homicide tagHalifax Murder tagGottingen Street Shooting tagHalifax Fatal Shooting tagHalifax shooting homicide tagThe Den nightclub tagTreyvhon Alrick Bradshaw tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers