Halifax police looking for cell phone videos taken in aftermath of fatal shooting

Police in Halifax are asking people who took cell phone videos in the aftermath of a fatal shooting on Gottingen Street last week to come forward to help with the homicide investigation.

Just after 2:30 a.m. last Friday, police responded to the 2100 bock of Gottingen Street near The Den nightclub. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw, 25, who had been shot.

Bradshaw was taken to hospital where he later died. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled his death a homicide.

“Police are aware that there were people in the area at the time of Treyvhon’s murder who have information on what occurred,” Halifax Regional Police wrote in a news release issued on Tuesday.

“We are asking them to do the right thing and come forward to police with what they know.”

Specifically, police said they know people in the area were taking cell phone videos “immediately after the shooting.” Investigators are looking to see those videos, as well as any videos or photos taken inside The Den nightclub between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.

“What may seem insignificant could be a valuable piece of information for investigators,” police noted.

Police went on to thank those who have “already done their part” to help solve the murder by sharing information with police.

Any tips can be shared by calling police at 902-490-5020.