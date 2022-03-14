Menu

Canada

Victims identified in Saturday morning 401 collision in Quinte West

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 8:53 am
OPP View image in full screen
Provincial Police have identified the five victims of a crash on Highway 401 Saturday in Quinte West. Global News file

OPP have released the name of the five victims of Saturday morning’s deadly crash on the 401 in Quinte West.

The collision happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning between Aikens and St. Hiliaire roads.

Police say a tractor-trailer and passenger van collided, leading to the five deaths, along with injuries to two others who were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: South Frontenac OPP charge snowmobiler with impaired driving

Police say the victims are 24-year-old Harpreet Singh, 21-year-old Jaspinder Singh, 22-year-old Karanpal Sing, 23-year-old Mohit Chouhan and 23-year-old Pawan Kumar. They had been studying and living in Toronto or Montreal.

The highway was closed for 10 hours while the OPP’s technical collision investigators (TCIs) and OPP collision reconstructionists investigated the scene of the collision.

No charges have been laid.

